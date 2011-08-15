Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

No Progress On Nitrate Runoff

Water: Flow of pollutant into the Gulf of Mexico is up 9% since 1980

by Sara Peach
August 15, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

DEAD ZONE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA
Agricultural runoff has created a low-oxygen area in the Gulf of Mexico that spans about 7,000 sq miles. Red areas have the lowest oxygen levels.
Runoff
Credit: NASA
Agricultural runoff has created a low-oxygen area in the Gulf of Mexico that spans about 7,000 sq miles. Red areas have the lowest oxygen levels.

Despite decades of effort to reduce pollution in the Mississippi River Basin, nitrate levels haven’t improved since 1980, according to a study from the U.S. Geological Survey (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI:10.1021/es201221s).

Nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizer washes into groundwater and rivers that make up the Mississippi River Basin. Eventually this pollution makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico, where it feeds a dead zone, an area of low-oxygen water where many organisms cannot survive.

But evaluating the effectiveness of policies to shrink the zone is difficult, says Lori A. Sprague, a USGS researcher. Weather variations, such as rainfall, cause year-to-year fluctuations in the amount of pollutants flowing into rivers, complicating analysis of runoff trends.

Sprague and her colleagues used a statistical method to control for weather variations. The researchers analyzed data collected by USGS between 1980 and 2008 from eight sites on the Mississippi and its tributaries.

The researchers found that at sites on three tributaries, nitrate pollution had not changed. Meanwhile, pollution increased by as much as 75% at five sites in the basin. Overall, they determined that the amount of nitrate flowing through the basin into the Gulf increased by 9%.

of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, says the researchers’ method is a boon for studying trends in nitrate pollution.

But the trends they found are disappointing, he says: “We’ve been trying to address this problem for quite some time, and it doesn’t look like we’re making any progress.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hurricane Harvey flushed toxic metals into Houston’s water
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gulf of Mexico dead zone is largest ever
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA uncovers mysterious phosphorus pollution

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE