Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Stroller Brigades Families march for chemicals law reform

by Cheryl Hogue
August 15, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Allie Wilkinson
Mothers and children demonstrate in New York City on Aug. 10, 2011, urging Congress to pass legislation to reform the federal chemical control law.
Credit: Allie Wilkinson

Debate over the federal law that governs chemical manufacturing now connects Washington, D.C., power circles with the playground set. Last week, parents and children took to the streets in cities in 17 states, including in New York City (pictured), urging Congress to modernize a federal chemical control law.

Dubbed “stroller brigades,” the events involved delivery of letters to members of Congress that ask lawmakers to pass a Senate bill, the proposed Safe Chemicals Act (S. 847).

The legislation would reform the Toxic Substances Control Act, which governs the manufacture and use of commercial chemicals. TSCA has remained virtually unchanged since signed into law in 1976. Health and environmental advocates, several state legislatures, and the chemical industry generally agree that the law needs updating, though they diverge on particulars.

According to organizers, stroller brigades took place in Alaska, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, and Washington. Spearheading the effort was Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families—a coalition of health, environmental, and parent groups and businesses that is lobbying for TSCA reform.—Cheryl Hogue

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Congress Moves On Chemical Safety Reform
Senate Passes Chemicals Reform Bill
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Overhaul Of U.S. Chemical Law Fizzled

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE