Ampac Fine Chemicals Signs Biodefense Deal

Ampac Fine Chemicals (AFC)has finalized an agreement with Chimerix to advance commercial-scale manufacturing of the active ingredient in Chimerix’ CMX001. Working under a contract from the U.S. government’s Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority, Chimerix is developing the antiviral agent to prevent and treat smallpox infections. AFC will make the product in its recently completed semiworks unit, which can handle hazardous reactions under contained conditions, at its site in Rancho Cordova, Calif.
