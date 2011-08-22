Anesthesia’s Awakening
Chemistry informs the quest to understand anesthetics and make them better
August 22, 2011 Cover
Volume 89, Issue 34
Chemistry informs the quest to understand anesthetics and make them better
Credit:
Chemistry informs the quest to understand anesthetics and make them better
Companies advance development of protein drugs containing unnatural amino acids
Efforts to pass offshore drilling safety legislation have sputtered over the past year
Boeing uses spectroscopy to monitor airplanes made of carbon-based composites
Companies in South Korea, China, and India are scrambling to market generic biopharmaceuticals
U.K.’s main science funding body angers researchers over budget-tightening policies