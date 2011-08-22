Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

August 22, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 34

Chemistry informs the quest to understand anesthetics and make them better

Full Article
Volume 89 | Issue 34
All Issues

Biological Chemistry

Anesthesia’s Awakening

Chemistry informs the quest to understand anesthetics and make them better

Unnaturally Productive

Companies advance development of protein drugs containing unnatural amino acids

Congress Stalls On Oil-Spill Response

Efforts to pass offshore drilling safety legislation have sputtered over the past year

  • Materials

    Handheld IR In The Hangar

    Boeing uses spectroscopy to monitor airplanes made of carbon-based composites

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Asia Advances Biosimilars

    Companies in South Korea, China, and India are scrambling to market generic biopharmaceuticals

  • Policy

    British Chemists Are Fuming

    U.K.’s main science funding body angers researchers over budget-tightening policies

Science Concentrates

image name
Analytical Chemistry

Nanoelectrochemical Maps Make A Debut

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

High-Tech Crop Circles, Rutherford’s Atomic Anniversary

 

Job listings

