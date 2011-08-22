Arkema And CJ Pick Methionine Site

Arkema and CJ Cheil-Jedang have chosen a site in Kerteh, Malaysia, to build their previously announced complex for a biobased version of the feed additive methionine. First announced by the French and South Korean companies in April, the project is expected to cost $400 million, split equally, and to open by the end of 2013. At the facility, CJ will produce a methionine precursor by sugar fermentation. Arkema will produce methyl mercaptan. The two ingredients will then be reacted to produce
