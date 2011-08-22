AstraZeneca, Heptares Huddle On GPCR

AstraZeneca and Heptares have launched a four-year collaboration focused on discovery and development of therapies targeting G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), a family of proteins in the human body associated with various diseases as well as the aberrant growth and survival of cancer cells. The partners will use Heptares’ GPCR discovery technologies, including StaR, which engineers stabilized receptors thereby allowing GPCRs to be investigated. These technologies will be used to vet the potential of large and small molecules in AstraZeneca’s research portfolio in the areas of central nervous system, pain, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory disorders. AstraZeneca will pay Heptares $6.25 million up front in addition to unspecified research funding and milestone payments.
