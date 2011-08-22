Chrysler, ZeaChem To Collaborate

Biofuel firm ZeaChem has signed a memorandum of understanding with the automaker Chrysler to speed up the development of cellulosic ethanol as a transportation fuel. ZeaChem produces ethanol via a thermochemical and biochemical process using hybrid poplar trees as feedstock. The two firms’ alliance aims to promote the credibility of cellulosic ethanol as a cost-effective green fuel and to make it available to the consumer market. Chrysler says it is committed to promoting the use of alternative fuels and to manufacturing flex-fuel vehicles. According to ZeaChem, the partnership will help to “fast-track the large-scale production of cellulosic ethanol.”
