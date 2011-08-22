Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Kicking The Coffee-Ring Habit

Fluid Mechanics: Shift in particle shape suppresses vexing effect

by Bethany Halford
August 22, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Credit: Peter J. Yunker & Arjun Yodh
Spherical particles (1.3 µm across) travel to the edge of an evaporating drop (left), whereas elliptical particles (2 µm long, 0.5 µm wide) are uniformly dispersed.

A change in particle shape, physicists have discovered, offers a simple way to circumvent the infamous coffee-ring effect (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature10344). The phenomenon is characterized by suspended particles accumulating at the edge of a drop of evaporating liquid. It gives coffee stains their distinctive dark edges and complicates the formulation of paints, coatings, and inks.

The problem occurs because most suspended particles are spherical, explains Peter J. Yunker, the graduate student who led the research effort, along with University of Pennsylvania colleagues Tim Still, Matthew A. Lohr, and Arjun G. Yodh. When a drop of liquid evaporates, fluid flows from the center of the droplet outward, taking the suspended spherical particles with it. Yunker and colleagues found that the coffee-ring effect did not occur with elliptical particles.

“Because of their elongated shape, ellipsoids deform the air-water interface,” Yunker explains. “To minimize the total deformation, ellipsoids pack together in clumps on the surface.” These clumps “are difficult to compress or push along the surface, so they prevent ellipsoids from reaching the edge” and result in a uniform deposition of particles.

But paint makers need not shift all their particle shapes from spherical to elliptical. Yunker and colleagues also found that under the right conditions, adding a small amount of elliptical particles to a suspension of spherical ones will also cancel the coffee-ring effect.

The results “may be of great practical importance,” notes Jan Vermant, a chemical engineering professor at Belgium’s Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, in a commentary about the work. He says Yunker’s discovery may also be relevant to things as “mundane as the food we eat or the consumer products we use.” Any item that comes as a cream or emulsion, Vermant says, is subject to the flow of thin films, which resembles the flow when a drop of liquid evaporates and causes the rupture of bubbles in foams or drops in emulsions. Yunker’s work may provide a way to better stabilize such products, he adds.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solvent evaporation controls shape of complex droplets
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Watching emulsions freeze﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biomimetic polymeric film wrinkles reversibly like skin

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE