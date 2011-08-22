Linde Receives Energy Department Grant

The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded German industrial gas firm Linde $15 million for research into carbon capture technologies. Linde intends to build a pilot plant in Wilsonville, Ala., by 2014 where it will test new CO2-scrubbing methods. Linde says the plant will build on a similar project it has undertaken with BASF and energy utility RWE at RWE’s Niederaussem, Germany, power plant. The three firms have been developing new amine-based scrubbing solvents.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter