Momentive Adds Proppant Capacity

Momentive Specialty Chemicals will expand capacity for resin-coated proppants, used in hydraulic fracturing in the oil and gas industry, at its Brady, Texas, facility. The facility provides convenient access to deliver the curable resin-coated proppants to two markets: the Eagle Ford shale formation in southern Texas and the Permian Basin oil field in western Texas. Proppants are small, generally spherical, grains of sand or ceramic materials that are pumped down wells to prop up tiny fissures in rock, allowing oil and gas to flow up the well. They can be coated with curable resins that prevent the grains from moving out of the fissure.
