Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

NSF Launches Four Engineering Centers

by Susan R. Morrissey
August 22, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Arizona State University
One new center will focus on increasing the nation’s solar photovoltaic energy supply.
Credit: Arizona State University
One new center will focus on increasing the nation’s solar photovoltaic energy supply.

To advance interdisciplinary research and education in collaboration with industry, NSF launched four new Engineering Research Centers last week. The four centers, set to get a total of $74 million over the next five years, will focus on solar energy, energy transmission, water infrastructure, and neural engineering. The two energy-related centers will receive matching funding from the Department of Energy, marking the first time another federal agency is a partner in the Engineering Research Centers program. “Through this partnership, as with partnerships between NSF and industry, we bring together complementary strategic objectives,” NSF Assistant Director for Engineering Thomas Peterson said in a statement. “Jointly funded ERCs will have unique opportunities to advance basic and translational research and to shape the energy workforce—all of which will be essential for energy innovation.” The new centers bring the total number of centers in the program to 17 and can be renewed for up to 10 years.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE