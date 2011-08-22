Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Nanoelectrochemical Maps Make A Debut

by Mitch Jacoby
August 22, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Chem.
Electrochemical hot spots (yellow and red) lie at the interface between a solid electrolyte (dark blue) and platinum nanoparticles (aqua).
Electrochemical hotspots (yellow and red) lie at the interface between a solid electrolyte (dark blue) and Pt nanoparticles (light blue)
Credit: Nat. Chem.
Electrochemical hot spots (yellow and red) lie at the interface between a solid electrolyte (dark blue) and platinum nanoparticles (aqua).

A scanning probe microscopy (SPM) method can interrogate oxygen reduction and oxygen evolution reactions on a scale nearly one 100-millionth the size of what is possible with conventional electrochemical methods, according to a study in Nature Chemistry (DOI: 10.1038/nchem.1112). Information derived from the method may lead to design improvements in materials used in air-breathing electrochemical devices such as fuel cells and metal-air batteries. The technique, which was developed by Amit Kumar and Sergei V. Kalinin of Oak Ridge National Laboratory and coworkers, hinges on detecting electrochemically induced strain that results from migration of ionic species in solid ionic conductors such as yttria-stabilized zirconia (YSZ), a common fuel-cell electrolyte. These ionic events, which are central to O2 reduction and O2 evolution reactions, cause short-lived picometer-sized deformations in the conductor surface, which can be measured via SPM. In a key demonstration, the team scanned a YSZ surface coated with platinum nanoparticle electrocatalyst, pausing at each point to electrically pulse the surface and monitor the electrochemical response. The procedure yielded a nanoscale map (shown) that identifies regions of intense electrochemical activity.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microscopy method tracks lithium ions and dendrites in batteries
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
3-D View Inside A Battery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single-Molecule Fluorescence Events Seen In Real Time

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE