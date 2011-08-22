Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Obit For A Shuttle Program

August 22, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

While I was reading the Government & Policy Insights on the U.S. space shuttle program, I noticed at the end that “Views expressed on this page are those of the author and not necessarily those of ACS” (C&EN, July 25, page 36). I wonder: Which views in this article are not shared by ACS? The article is not about the disagreement with the decision to shut down the program. Nor is it about the discussion on the economics of space travel. This leaves the greatness of the effort by many scientists and engineers, the courage of the astronauts who were not afraid to fly to space on the craft with “2.5 million moving pieces,” and the impact of the shuttle missions on science and technology.

Perhaps the legalese at the end wasn’t really necessary considering this was more of an obituary to the shuttle than an opinion piece.

By Alex Polykarpov
Strongsville, Ohio

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

When Trees Fly
Who Is Guiding Federal Science?
Science Doubters In Congress

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE