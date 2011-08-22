Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Wards Off Viagra Challenge

Pharmaceuticals: Ruling protects exclusivity for blockbuster drug until 2019

by Rick Mullin
August 22, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Viagra Pills
Credit: Shutterstock

A federal judge in Virginia has ruled in favor of Pfizer in the pharmaceutical giant’s Viagra patent infringement case against generics maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. The decision secures Pfizer’s U.S. patent exclusivity on the blockbuster erectile dysfunction treatment for eight more years.

Pfizer’s original patent on sildenafil citrate, Viagra’s active ingredient, is due to expire next year. Teva argued that a second patent, on the use of sildenafil citrate specifically to treat erectile dysfunction, is unenforceable. The court upheld the second Pfizer patent, however, which doesn’t expire until 2019.

The decision, by Judge Rebecca Beach Smith, provides a modicum of relief for Pfizer, which faces imminent loss of patent protection for its cholesterol-lowering medicine Lipitor, the top-selling drug in the world. Viagra sales reached $1.9 billion in 2010, about half of which are U.S. sales, compared with total sales of $10.7 billion for Lipitor.

“We are pleased that the court recognized the validity and enforceability of our Viagra patent for the treatment of erectile dysfunction,” says Amy W. Schulman, Pfizer’s general counsel.

Viagra is the first commercialized therapy in a category of drugs that now includes Eli Lilly & Co.’s Cialis and Bayer’s Levitra. It was discovered serendipitously during clinical trials of sildenafil citrate as a chest pain treatment. The drug performed poorly for that indication, but men participating in the trial reported experiencing spontaneous erections.

The court’s decision, which remains subject to appeal, prevents Teva from receiving approval for a generic form of Viagra until October 2019. Pfizer acknowledges other patent challenges to Viagra, although no trials in those cases have been scheduled.

The decision surprised some observers, says Damien Conover, a stock analyst with Morningstar. “I think most people expected the patent exclusivity for Viagra to run out next year in most major markets,” he says.

“Pfizer is not completely out of the woods yet,” Conover adds, pointing to other pending challenges to the Viagra patent. “But Teva is a nice barometer for what will likely happen in those cases.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gilead wins reversal in $2.5 billion dispute with Merck
Pfizer And Teva Tussle Over Viagra
Pfizer and Ranbaxy End Lipitor Dispute

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE