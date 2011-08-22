Polymer Enables Synthetic Trachea

A synthetic trachea based on a composite of POSS and PCU—polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane and poly(carbonate-urea) urethane—has been transplanted into a cancer patient. According to Hybrid Plastics, supplier of the POSS, the patient’s body accepted the synthetic trachea because it was seeded with the patient’s own stem cells. The Hattiesburg, Miss.-based firm says the composite, developed by University College London Medical School professor Alexander M. Seifalian, could also be used to form human arteries, veins, heart valves, or tear ducts.
