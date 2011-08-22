Roche Invests In Canadian Site

Roche will spend more than $190 million over the next five years on a pharmaceutical development center in Mississauga, Ontario, where its Canadian pharmaceuticals business headquarters is located. Renovations to the site are expected to begin later this summer, and the expansion is expected to eventually create some 200 jobs. Mississauga will become one of six development sites, which manage clinical-trial research operations, in Roche’s global network. Ontario’s Ministry of Economic Development & Trade will contribute $7.8 million to support the project.
