Swedish Regulators Seek Drug Standards

Sweden’s Medical Products Agency (MPA) is calling for stronger environmental standards for the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals that are sold in Europe. Its proposal would require changes to the European Union’s current Good Manufacturing Practice standards to control “environmental emissions of substances stemming from pharmaceutical manufacturing” that could pose a threat to health. Such legislation would have an impact on production outsourced to India and China, according to Charlotte Unger, environment director of MPA. The agency’s proposal was prompted in part by a study conducted by Gothenburg University that measured concentrations of medicinal products in wastewater from a purification plant used by about 90 drug manufacturing facilities near Hyderabad, India, in 2007.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter