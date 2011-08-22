U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Belarusian Firms

The U.S. government has imposed sanctions on four Belarusian firms owned by Belneftekhim Concern, which the U.S. Department of Treasury says is controlled by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. The firms are fertilizer maker Grodno Azot, nylon fiber maker Grodno Khimvolokno, refiner Naftan, and tire maker Belshina. With the moves, the U.S. assets of these firms are frozen and Americans are prohibited from commercial and financial dealings with them. The sanctions are a response to the incarceration of political prisoners and the crackdown on activists and journalists.
