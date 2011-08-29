Albany Molecular Lands NIH Contract

Albany Molecular Research Inc. has won a five-year contract from NIH and the National Institute of Neurological Disorders & Stroke to provide chemistry and other drug discovery technology in support of NINDS’s Medicinal Chemistry for Neurotherapeutics Program. AMRI will receive $10 million in funding for the first phase of the project, with the objective of delivering at least one Phase I clinical-trial candidate. The firm stands to receive as much as $43 million for the full contract. AMRI has collaborated with NINDS since 2005 on treating spinal muscular atrophy.
