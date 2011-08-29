Seeing Red

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
08935-cover-P2V08cxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
08935-cover-P2V08cxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 29, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 35

Controversy smolders over federal use of aerially applied fire retardants

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 89 | Issue 35
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Environment

Seeing Red

Controversy smolders over federal use of aerially applied fire retardants

Homegrown R&D Flowers In China

Seasoned executives foresee big opportunities for innovative drugs for the Chinese market

Using Bacteria To Clean Water

Utilities are starting to take advantage of naturally occurring microbes to rid drinking water of nitrate, perchlorate

  • Biological Chemistry

    A Most Important Meeting

    Biochemistry: A sugar that coats the human ovum and is recognized by sperm may help explain the first steps of fertilization

  • Business

    A Fall And Rise

    Entrepreneurial chemist looks back on companies he built and then lost

  • Careers

    Gender Gap Holds Constant

    For women in science and technology, salaries, number of degrees remain lower than for men

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Analytical Chemistry

Diagnostic Device Heads To Field

Microfluidics-based test for HIV and syphilis rivals lab-based tests

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Chemistry Goes Gaga, Campus Hosts Gotham

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT