Amyris Joins With Nikko And Albemarle

The biobased chemicals company Amyris has signed an agreement to sell several hundred tons of its renewable squalane to Nikko Chemicals for distribution in Japan. Squalane is a moisturizing ingredient for cosmetics traditionally and is derived from olive or shark-liver oil. Nikko says it has been in the squalane business for more than 50 years. Separately, Albemarle will manufacture synthetic lubricant base oils for Amyris’ Novvi joint venture with Brazil’s Cosan. To be produced at Albemarle’s Orangeburg, S.C., site, the oils will be based on farnesene, another renewable chemical from Amyris.
