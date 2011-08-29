Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Asteroid Yields Its Secrets

Space Science: Rock particles show link with meteorites, solve weathering mysteries

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
August 29, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: JAXA/ISIS
The Hayabusa capsule after landing in South Australia.
The Hayabusa space capsule, which brought back samples of an asteroid, after landing in Australia.
Credit: JAXA/ISIS
The Hayabusa capsule after landing in South Australia.

New insights about how Earth and other planets formed to create our solar system are expected to follow from the first detailed analyses of particles snatched from the surface of an asteroid by a Japanese space mission. Chemical evidence is helping to confirm the link between asteroids and meteorites, space rocks that have fallen to Earth.

Asteroid Catcher
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Copyright JAXA/ISIS
Hayabusa’s sample container collected Itokawa particles.
A sample collector on the Hayabusa spacecraft.
Credit: Copyright JAXA/ISIS
Hayabusa’s sample container collected Itokawa particles.
Asteroid Dust
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Copyright JAXA/ISIS
A particle from the surface of asteroid Itokawa, shown under an optical microscope.
An Itokawa dust particle is viewed under optical microscope. The particle is transparent, but contains small black inclusions. The surface of this particle is altered by space weathering.
Credit: Copyright JAXA/ISIS
A particle from the surface of asteroid Itokawa, shown under an optical microscope.

The Hayabusa mission, developed and managed by the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency, in 2003 sent a spacecraft to a near-Earth asteroid called 25143 Itokawa. Two years later the mission spacecraft reached the asteroid, which it then sampled. The craft finally returned to Earth in 2010, landing in South Australia and carrying with it some 1,500 particles from Itokawa. Several groups report in Science on their studies of the particles (DOI: 10.1126/science.1207758, 10.1126/science.1207776, 10.1126/science.1207865, 10.1126/science.1207794, 10.1126/science.1207807, 10.1126/science.1207785).

Itokawa is known as an S-type asteroid, a silicaceous, rocky variety common to the inner solar system. The chemistry of the Itokawa particles, report earth and planetary sciences professor Tomoki Nakamura of Tohoku University, in Miyagi, and colleagues, is identical to that of ubiquitous ancient meteorites known as chondrites—helping to confirm the long-held theory that chondrites come from S-type asteroids. Because chondrites are some of the most primitive objects known, their link to S-type asteroids “proves that asteroids are indeed very primitive solar system bodies,” Nakamura said in a statement.

In the past, scientists had to rely on lunar samples to make inferences about the nature of weathering on asteroids. But with the Itokawa particles, the researchers now have in hand direct evidence of asteroid weathering. They were able to show that weathering, caused by forces that include asteroid interactions with solar wind and micrometeorites, is different on Itokawa than on the moon. In fact, the researchers deduce, Itokawa is losing surface particles at a rate that will result in the asteroid’s disappearance in about a billion years.

The Hayabusa mission demonstrates that “solar system samples returned for study in terrestrial laboratories are crucial in understanding the origin and evolution of the solar system,” notes University of Hawaii researcher Alexander N. Krot in an essay accompanying the papers.

Sample return missions are still relatively rare because of the difficulty of safely navigating craft back to Earth. There have been only two other sample return missions to destinations other than the moon: NASA’s Genesis, which returned samples of solar wind in 2004, and NASA’s Stardust mission, which returned samples of the comet Wild 2 in 2006. Indeed, both Genesis and Hayabusa encountered problems. Genesis crashed to Earth, leaving only small amounts of uncontaminated material, and Hayabusa had difficulties with its sampling mechanism.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ice grains from ocean geysers on Enceladus contain phosphates
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jupiter is a big old planet
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Huygens’s Revolutionary Titan Landing

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE