Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

August 29, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Ashland has completed its $3.2 billion acquisition of International Specialty Products. Ashland expects its integration team will find $50 million in annual savings after two years by eliminating redundancies and capturing efficiencies.

Air Products & Chemicals and the Sustainable Energy Laboratory of China University of Geosciences, Wuhan, have started a joint research project on the chemical mechanism behind thin-film deposition. The two say the program will help develop chemical precursors for next-generation semiconductors.

Lubrizol will consolidate several additives-testing laboratories that it operates in Mumbai. The firm will also purchase additional testing equipment.

Lonza, JFC Technologies, and Novoset are joining to advance Lonza’s Lonzacure aromatic amines and Primaset cyanate esters in aerospace and electronics applications. JFC will chemically modify the products to address market needs identified by Novoset.

Agilent Technologies will collaborate with South Korea’s Chungnam National University on new technologies and software for glycomics, the study of complex sugars. The partners want to develop biomarkers for diseases such as cancer that will lead to the development of therapeutic antibodies.

FMC will evaluate and develop Chr. Hansen’s library of Bacillus-based products for use as nematicides and plant health promoters. FMC says Hansen’s biologics will complement its existing portfolio of chemical crop protection products.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals has been launched with a $13 million funding round led by SV Life Sciences and Novo A/S. The British firm is focused on developing small-molecule plasma kallikrein blockers for the treatment of vision loss.

Par Pharmaceutical has agreed to acquire Anchen Pharmaceuticals, a privately held specialty generic drug firm, for $410 million. Anchen, based in Irvine, Calif., has five commercialized products and 27 amended New Drug Applications on file with FDA.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Agilent to acquire cell analysis expert ACEA Biosciences
Two analytical testing firms are acquired
Myriad Will Acquire Rules-Based Medicine

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE