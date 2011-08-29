Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Newscripts

Chemistry Goes Gaga, Campus Hosts Gotham

by Carmen Drahl
August 29, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

It’s not every day that the chemistry of tissue preservation makes news on MTV. But pop star Lady Gaga is used to shaking up convention.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame & Museum
Statement piece: Lady Gaga has said her meat dress symbolizes standing up for one’s rights and declaring, “I am not a piece of meat.”
A dress made out of meat, once worn by pop singer Lady Gaga, shown preserved at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in Cleveland.
Credit: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame & Museum
Statement piece: Lady Gaga has said her meat dress symbolizes standing up for one’s rights and declaring, “I am not a piece of meat.”

The singer, known for her avant-garde sartorial choices, famously wore a dress made of raw meat to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, in Los Angeles. Afterward, the gown was obtained by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame & Museum, in Cleveland, but officials there needed to make it last.

So they enlisted the help of Burbank, Calif., taxidermist Sergio Vigilato, who used bleach, detergent, and formaldehyde to preserve Gaga’s gown, as confirmed by museum spokeswoman Margaret Thresher. The dress is displayed in a case with silica gel canisters, she says.

Hungry for more chemistry details but unable to reach Vigilato, Newscripts asked preservation experts for their speculations.

Formaldehyde was likely used as a dilute solution known as formalin, says Anna N. Dhody, curator of the Mütter Museum, in Philadelphia. “It cross-links the amino acids in tissues and inhibits the natural decomposition process,” she says. Bleach and detergent get rid of odors or bacteria but aren’t preservatives, she adds.

John Janelli, vice president of the National Taxidermists Association, suspects the flank-steak frock could have been subjected to plastination. This preservation technique uses formalin but then replaces the water and fat in tissue with polymers.

But museum consultant John E. Simmons thinks it is unlikely that Vigilato plastinated the dress. For one thing, the Los Angeles Times reports that Vigilato painted the outfit to restore its red color, which wouldn’t fade with plastination, Simmons says. And it isn’t critical to control humidity in plastinated samples, making the silica gel canisters unnecessary. “When you add up the color change and the silica gel, I think the dress was soaked in formaldehyde and made into jerky,” he says.

Chemists can conduct visual inspections of their own at the Rock & Roll Hall’s “Women Who Rock: Vision, Passion, Power” exhibit, open through February.

Carnegie Mellon University chemists experienced their own taste of showbiz this month. Filming for the third installment of director Christopher Nolan’s Batman movie franchise, “The Dark Knight Rises,” took over their building, the Mellon Institute, which will double as Gotham City Hall, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Newscom
Holy chemistry, Batman!: Special effects on set included pyrotechnics and fake snow.
A scene from the upcoming Batman movie “The Dark Knight Rises” is filmed in front of Carnegie Mellon University’s Mellon Institute, which houses the department of chemistry.
Credit: Newscom
Holy chemistry, Batman!: Special effects on set included pyrotechnics and fake snow.

“I turned around the corner coming from my lab, and I see these guys in orange jumpsuits carrying submachine guns,” recounts Stefan Bernhard, an inorganic chemist who studies luminescent materials. “The next day, it was police officers—again with a bunch of submachine guns.

“This has become the new normal: People running around with guns,” Bernhard adds.

Tomasz Kowalewski, who studies nanostructured materials, could see the action from his lab’s windows, including a scene with Catwoman. “It’s a major operation. The whole area around the Mellon Institute was full of trucks, trailers, and tents for extras,” he says.

Chemistry graduate student Emily Daniels was among the thousands of extras at Heinz Field, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ football stadium, for a chaotic scene involving villain Bane. “We needed to act scared and rush out of the stadium,” but baddies were blocking the exits, she says.

As far as Bernhard is concerned, “The Dark Knight Rises” will be a must-see when it premieres in 2012. “The message of the last Batman film, highlighting a psychological conundrum, was actually pretty profound.”

Carmen Drahl wrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry and materials science in vogue
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ultrablack skin camouflages deep sea fish
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical studies reveal what’s making The Scream lose some of its vibrant color and how to prevent further degradation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE