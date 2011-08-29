Dow And Lehigh Link For Rubber Reuse

Dow Chemical and Lehigh Technologies are joining to develop materials that make tires more sustainable. Lehigh, based in Tucker, Ga., has technology that transforms rubber from tires or other postindustrial sources into micrometer-sized powders that can be incorporated into new products. The collaboration will combine Dow’s polymer chemistry expertise with Lehigh’s abilities in sustainable rubber compound developing and testing, the partners say.
