Dow Seeks Approval For New Soybeans

Dow Chemical and the gene trait provider M.S. Technologies have made a joint submission to USDA for the first-ever soybean that tolerates three herbicides: glyphosate, glufosinate, and a quaternary ammonium salt of 2,4-D. Monsanto’s Roundup Ready soybeans, which tolerate glyphosate, are the dominant soybean planted today. But Dow notes that many weeds are becoming resistant to glyphosate. Pending regulatory approvals, the company expects the new soybeans to be available by mid-decade.
