Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA Takes Aim At Fracking Emissions

by Glenn Hess
August 29, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA is proposing new regulations aimed at limiting air pollution from oil and natural gas drilling operations, including the first standard for wells that are hydraulically fractured. The proposal would trim emissions of smog-forming volatile organic compounds by about one-fourth, with an almost 95% reduction in such discharges from new and updated gas wells using fracturing technology. The drilling technique, commonly known as fracking, involves the injection of water, sand, and chemical additives into shale rock formations to release trapped hydrocarbons. The practice has been tied to an increase in smog pollution in rural areas, such as eastern Wyoming, where gas drilling is booming. “This Administration has been clear that natural gas is a key component of our clean energy future, and the steps announced will help ensure responsible production of this domestic energy source,” says Gina McCarthy, assistant administrator for EPA’s Office of Air & Radiation. EPA estimates the rules will reduce nationwide emissions of volatile organic compounds by 25% and methane by 26%. The agency, which was under a court deadline to propose updated standards after a lawsuit from environmental groups, is required to take final action by Feb. 28, 2012.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Methane regulation rollback proposed by US EPA
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA proposes industry-backed Affordable Clean Energy plan﻿﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA moving to reduce methane emissions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE