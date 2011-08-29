GSK Spins Off A Hearing-Drug Firm

GlaxoSmithKline has taken a minority stake in Autifony Therapeutics, a spin-off of GSK’s early-stage hearing disorder assets. The investment firms Imperial Innovations and SV Life Sciences will each contribute roughly $8 million to the start-up. Autifony will focus on developing modulators of voltage-gated ion channels to treat hearing loss and tinnitus. It hopes to put its first compound into Phase I studies by early 2013.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter