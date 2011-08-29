Henkel Builds Plant For China Adhesives

Henkel has started construction at Shanghai Chemical Industry Park on what it says will be the world’s largest adhesives plant. Requiring an investment of about $72 million, the 428,000-metric-ton-per-year facility will employ a total of 600 people when it comes on-line around the end of 2012. Henkel says the plant will consolidate in Shanghai several existing adhesives facilities that it has been operating in China.
