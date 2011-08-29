LG Plans Ethylene In Kazakhstan

LG Chem plans to construct a petrochemical complex in western Kazakhstan by 2016 in a joint venture with state-owned Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries. LG, the largest chemical company in South Korea, says the project will cost $4 billion and result in ethylene and polyethylene plants with annual capacity of 840,000 and 800,000 metric tons, respectively. At a signing ceremony, LG Chem CEO Peter Bahnsuk Kim said the facility, to be based on low-cost ethane, will help the company compete with the Middle East in the future.
