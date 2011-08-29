Momentive To Boost Silanes Facilities

Momentive Performance Materials will expand capacity for silanes at its plants in Sistersville, W.Va., and Termoli, Italy. The Albany, N.Y.-based firm will increase capacity for amino silanes in Sistersville and for vinyl silanes in Termoli. In addition, Momentive will resume production of trimethoxysilane, Silquest A-187 epoxy silane, and Silquest A-174 methacryl silane in Sistersville. The firm says growing demand from global customers, particularly in China, is behind the project, which it expects to complete next year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter