Takeda Bags Big Vaccine Subsidy

The Japanese government has awarded Takeda Pharmaceutical $312 million to help it invest in pandemic H5N1 flu vaccine development and manufacturing. The company is in the process of implementing in Japan a flu vaccine technology, based on Vero cells, that it licensed from Baxter International. Takeda will proceed with the construction of a commercial facility at its Hikari site, with the aim of obtaining regulatory approval for its vaccines during the 2013 fiscal year. Last year, Japan provided $47 million for the company to test Baxter’s cell-culture and purification techniques at Hikari.
