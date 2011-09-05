Advertisement

Biological Chemistry

Biogen, Novo Tap Adimab Technology

by Lisa M. Jarvis
September 5, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 36
Credit: Adimab
Credit: Adimab
Adimab’s yeast cells shown decorated with human antibodies.
Adimab has added to the partners looking to exploit its yeast-based antibody discovery technology. In separate deals, Biogen Idec and Novo Nordisk will each provide two targets against which Adimab will identify fully human antibodies. Shown are yeast cells decorated with human antibodies.
Credit: Adimab
Adimab’s yeast cells shown decorated with human antibodies.

Adimab has added partners looking to exploit its yeast-based antibody discovery technology. In separate deals, Biogen Idec and Novo Nordisk will each provide two drug targets against which Adimab will identify fully human antibodies. Adimab stands to gain up-front payments and milestones if any products move into the clinic. The Lebanon, N.H.-based firm also says it has achieved technical milestones in its collaborations with Merck & Co., Novartis, Pfizer, and Human Genome Sciences. And Merrimack Pharmaceuticals will put an antibody discovered through its deal with Adimab into the clinic this fall.

