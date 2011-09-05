Biogen, Novo Tap Adimab Technology

Adimab has added partners looking to exploit its yeast-based antibody discovery technology. In separate deals, Biogen Idec and Novo Nordisk will each provide two drug targets against which Adimab will identify fully human antibodies. Adimab stands to gain up-front payments and milestones if any products move into the clinic. The Lebanon, N.H.-based firm also says it has achieved technical milestones in its collaborations with Merck & Co., Novartis, Pfizer, and Human Genome Sciences. And Merrimack Pharmaceuticals will put an antibody discovered through its deal with Adimab into the clinic this fall.
