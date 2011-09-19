Bruker To Acquire Tribology Company

Bruker has agreed to acquire Center for Tribology (CETR), a privately held firm located in Campbell, Calif., for an undisclosed amount. The 18-year-old CETR is projecting revenues of more than $10 million this year. Bruker intends to keep the operations in California but will integrate the overall business into its Bruker Nano Surfaces division. CETR will add tribology and indenting tools, used for mechanically testing structure-property relationships in materials, to the division’s atomic force microscope and stylus and optical metrology businesses.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter