Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 19, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 38

Developers of new polymers are trying to avoid the hazards that have made success difficult for many of their predecessors

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 89 | Issue 38
All Issues

Business

Breaking In The New

Developers of new polymers are trying to avoid the hazards that have made success difficult for many of their predecessors

Changes Ahead For Old Power Plants

Coal-fired electrical power plants face an uncertain future

A New Life for Soda Bottles

ACS Meeting News: Symposium explores the benefits and challenges of recycling PET

  • Environment

    Holding The Line On Weight Loss

    ACS Meeting News: Protein and fat supplements help mountaineers reduce unwanted muscle and weight loss

  • Business

    Making Aromatics In Singapore

    Global consortium is building one of the world’s largest p-xylene plants in the city-state

  • Environment

    Pesticides And Endangered Species

    ACS Meeting News: Litigation hobbles already beleaguered federal agencies

Science Concentrates

image name
Physical Chemistry

Carbon-Carbon Bonds That Are Long And Strong

Coupled diamondoids can take temperatures in excess of 200 °C without decomposing

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Elemental Manhattan, Giant Rats Take East Africa

 

