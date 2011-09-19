Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA Lacks Data On Drugs In Water

September 19, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA should form a working group to coordinate interagency research on pharmaceuticals in drinking water, a report from the Government Accountability Office recommends (GAO-11-346). GAO finds that EPA lacks both occurrence data and human health effects data for pharmaceuticals and other emerging contaminants in drinking water, making it difficult for the agency to regulate them under the Safe Drinking Water Act. GAO also finds that EPA is informally collaborating with other agencies, including FDA and the U.S. Geological Survey, to help fill in the data gaps, but there are no formal mechanisms to sustain and manage such efforts. “It is clear that we do not fully understand the health consequences from long-term low-dose exposures to pharmaceutical contaminants in our nation’s drinking water,” says Rep. Brad Miller (D-N.C.), who along with Rep. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) requested the GAO investigation. EPA agrees that exposure to pharmaceuticals in drinking water, particularly antibiotics and endocrine disrupters, has the potential to impact human health. The agency supports the establishment of an interagency working group to coordinate federal research on pharmaceuticals in drinking water, but it cautions that a lack of resources hampers such efforts.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US EPA seeks data from PFAS makers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA updates contaminant watch list
Nanotech Safety Gets Mixed Review

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE