GE Launches Imaging Company

GE Healthcare has created Research Circle Technology, a company that will support the development of metabolic imaging and other disease detection technologies. Through RCT, GE will provide access to its scientists, services, and tools, such as SpinLab polarizers, to help university researchers investigate the biochemistry of metabolism. It will also provide licenses for developing imaging applications. Related metabolic imaging work is under way at the University of California, San Francisco’s Surbeck Laboratory for Advanced Imaging and at Cancer Research U.K.’s Cambridge Research Institute. “The launch of RCT is a significant step forward for GE Healthcare, reinventing our methods of engagement with both customers and industry thought leaders,” says Michael Harsh, GE Healthcare chief technology officer.
