Judge Dismisses Greenpeace Suit

U .S. District Court Judge Rosemary Collyer has dismissed Greenpeace’s lawsuit against Dow Chemical, Sasol, the public relations firms Ketchum Inc. and Dezenhall Resources, and other defendants. In the suit, filed in Washington, D.C., last November, Greenpeace alleged that the defendants hired a private security firm, Beckett Brown International, to steal information from Greenpeace and another aligned environmental group, the Calcasieu League for Environmental Action Now, by procuring documents from dumpsters, wiretapping, hacking, and infiltrating their organizations with spies. Judge Collyer wrote that such actions might have broken local and state law, but they did not satisfy the conditions for a civil suit under the federal Racketeer Influenced & Corrupt Organizations Act. Dow says it is pleased with the decision. “Based on the court’s order, Dow now considers this case closed,” the company said in a statement. Greenpeace is waiting to consult with counsel before it decides how to proceed, a spokesman says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter