Merck Serono Plans Lab In China

Merck Serono is setting up its China R&D lab within the site of Pharmaron’s new campus at the Beijing Economic & Technological Development Area. The new lab will focus on clinical bioanalysis and biomarker characterization in a Chinese population. It will support Merck Serono’s efforts in the area of personalized medicine for cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Pharmaron is among China’s five largest pharmaceutical contract research organizations.
