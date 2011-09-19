Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Natural Gas Sasol proposes gas-to-liquids plant for Louisiana

by Alexander H. Tullo
September 19, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

South African fuels and chemicals giant Sasol has unveiled plans to build a gas-to-liquids complex—entailing a possible investment of between $8 billion and $10 billion—in Calcasieu Parish, La.

The company is conducting a feasibility study for the plant over the next 18 months. The plant would take natural gas, largely procured from the nearby Haynesville natural shale formation, and gasify it into syngas, which is a mixture of carbon monoxide and hydrogen. Using its Fischer-Tropsch process and subsequent upgrading, Sasol would convert the syngas into diesel fuel, kerosene, naphtha, liquified petroleum gas, and chemical feedstocks.

The firm is still weighing options such as plant capacity, which could range from 2 million to 4 million metric tons of output per year. Nor has the company selected the exact slate of products the complex would produce. If the study goes according to plan, Sasol will begin construction in 2013 and complete the project, in phases, by 2018.

Sasol operates a chemical site in Lake Charles, La., which is also in Calcasieu Parish. There, Sasol makes ethylene, synthetic alcohols, solvents, and surfactants. It is also building an ethylene tetramerization plant on that site, which will make 1-octene and 1-hexene.

“Without question, the Haynesville Shale and other unconventional natural gas plays are transforming the energy economy in the U.S., and we are positioning Louisiana to be one of the chief beneficiaries of that transformation,” said Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, in a statement about the Sasol investment.

Natural gas shale has spurred a rash of plans for new ethylene steam crackers and chemical plant expansions on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Sasol is also considering a gas-to-liquids plant for western Canada, where it has purchased natural gas shale assets.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ExxonMobil starts up cracker in Texas
Two Companies Eye Gulf Coast Projects
Another Terminal Expansion Planned

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE