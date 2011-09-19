Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Novartis Unveils Growth Strategy

September 19, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Novartis has joined the ranks of other large pharmaceutical firms, such as Sanofi, in recently announcing growth and cost-saving plans. The Swiss drug firm also is integrating the eye care business of Alcon, which it acquired in April. Although CEO Joseph Jimenez says the Alcon purchase targeted long-term growth and not just cost synergies, Novartis anticipates seeing an extra $350 million in savings by 2013. In the first half of 2011, productivity improvements have already yielded more than $1.2 billion in savings, and the year-end total is expected to exceed the $1.9 billion achieved in 2010. Novartis has or will divest, halt, or reduce operations at 10 manufacturing sites. Growth is expected to come from new product sales that will help offset sales lost when patents expire. So far this year, Novartis has gotten six drugs approved and has filed for another eight, while Alcon has had 11 key approvals. According to Novartis, its diversified portfolio and geographic reach should protect against macroeconomic factors and contribute to high-single- to low-double-digit sales growth.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Pfizer widens access to products
Lanxess squeezes Chemtura costs
Sanofi Moves To Reduce Costs ...

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE