Polymer Venture Selects BioAmber

PTTMCC Biochem, a joint venture between Mitsubishi Chemical and PTT that is building a polybutylene succinate (PBS) plant at the Map Ta Phut site in Thailand, has selected Minneapolis-based BioAmber as its succinic acid supplier. BioAmber plans to build a 65,000-metric-ton-per-year succinic acid plant near the PBS plant by 2014. BioAmber also plans to construct a plant to make another PBS raw material, 1,4-butanediol, that will have 50,000 metric tons of capacity and use technology licensed from DuPont. Mitsubishi announced back in April that BioAmber would be its exclusive succinic acid supplier.
