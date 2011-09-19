Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Scientific Misconduct

September 19, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Sept. 5, page 26: An inhibitor of fatty acid amide hydrolase covalently bonds with a catalytic serine on the enzyme. It was developed by Pfizer in collaboration with Benjamin F. Cravatt of Scripps Research Institute.

The News of the Week article on research fraud by a Columbia University graduate student is both intriguing and disappointing (C&EN, July 11, page 4). It is hard to believe that such fraud was committed by a graduate student for such a long time without the graduate adviser and the dissertation committee knowing about it. Can anyone in good faith believe that the graduate adviser was naïve to not question his student for coming up with results that looked so good and reasonable but could not be duplicated by the student’s colleagues in the lab?

Now that the student has left and damaged the careers of other students who blew the whistle on her doctoral work, what has become of these students? Did ACS try to help them get placement somewhere? Who paid for the research that was being done in professor Dalibor Sames’ lab? Can the supporters or sponsors of the research get their money back? I am curious as to what impact this misconduct has had on the chemistry research community. Are other crooks out there that we have yet to catch and expose? It would be interesting to hear what other folks in the chemistry community have to say about this.

Paul Mengnjoh
Neponset, Ill.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Podcast: The complicated world of grad students, lab injuries, and workers’ compensation
Impact Of Research
More On Sezen/Sames

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE