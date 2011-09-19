Seattle Genetics Signs U.K. Partner

Seattle Genetics and Oxford BioTherapeutics will jointly discover antibody-drug conjugates for cancer. OBT will generate panels of monoclonal antibodies against tumor-specific antigens that will be screened for activity using Seattle Genetics’ technology. The companies will each have an equal number of alternating options to select resulting antibody-drug conjugates for further development. Each company will receive progress-dependent milestone payments and royalties on sales of any resulting products by the other partner.
