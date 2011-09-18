Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Solyndra Hearing Cranks The Heat

Bankruptcy: House blasts federal support of failed solar manufacturer

by Jeff Johnson ,
September 18, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Solyndra
President Obama visited Solyndra in 2010 to highlight his Administration’s support for clean energy.
President Barack Obama visited Solyndra’s California headquarters in May 2010 to promote clean energy.
Credit: Solyndra
President Obama visited Solyndra in 2010 to highlight his Administration’s support for clean energy.

After four hours of angry debate at a Sept. 14 congressional hearing, House Republicans and Democrats shared a rare moment of agreement: The Department of Energy made a really bad decision two years ago when it offered Solyndra, a California solar equipment manufacturer, a $530 million government-backed loan guarantee.

Two weeks ago, Solyndra went bankrupt, making it likely that taxpayers will be on the hook for the loan default.

Still, House Democrats voiced support for the overall idea of loan guarantees and other support for clean energy projects. But Republicans on the House Energy & Commerce Oversight & Investigations Subcommittee blasted the Obama Administration’s energy policy decisions.

Oversight subcommittee Chairman Cliff B. Stearns (R-Fla.) warned that the Solyndra bankruptcy is symptomatic of larger problems with President Barack Obama’s leadership and raises doubts about the Administration’s efforts to stimulate the economy. In particular, Stearns criticized the Administration for “touting its green energy plan as a savior of our faltering economy.”

Backed up by excerpts from e-mails made public at the hearing, Republicans charged that the White House put pressure on DOE staff to quickly issue the Solyndra loan despite concerns about the company. The e-mails were part of some 35,000 pages of documents subpoenaed by the subcommittee.

Defending the loan guarantee program and process were Jonathan M. Silver, director of DOE’s Loan Programs Office, and Jeffrey D. Zients, deputy director of the Office of Management & Budget. The Solyndra loan was vetted properly, they said, despite pressure to speed the process.

The program, Silver noted, was intended to support cutting-edge technologies with “great potential to create jobs” and to encourage nongovernment investments. Along with solar, nuclear energy projects are among those eligible for the loan guarantees.

Silver pointed out that similar programs exist in competitor countries, particularly China, which issued $30 billion in solar industry loan credits last year. China’s share of the global, trillion-dollar solar panel market grew from 6% to 54% in six years, he said, while the U.S.’s share plummeted.

Solyndra, Silver continued, made unique thin-film solar modules that used less polysilicon and were easy to install. Its product was expensive, however, particularly compared with the conventional flat panels made in China, and this proved deadly to the company as the price of conventional panels dropped 42% this year.

Solyndra was one of the original applicants for the loan support program, which Congress created in 2005 during the George W. Bush Administration. At the time, DOE ranked the firm near the top of all applicants, Silver said. However, DOE officials in the Bush Administration were regularly skewered at congressional hearings because they never issued the loan guarantees. Members were particularly vexed by DOE’s failure to back loans for new nuclear power plants.

Within a month of taking the helm at DOE in 2009, Steven Chu, Obama’s energy secretary, announced a new streamlined loan program to cut paperwork and speed release of guarantees (C&EN, Feb. 23, 2009, page 10). Within two months—and after the infusion of stimulus funds—DOE announced the Solyndra guarantee in March 2009.

Solar projects—some 18 in all and worth about $14 billion—are the largest category of 42 projects in the works under the loan guarantee program. The next largest category is nuclear energy projects, with $11 billion in potential guarantees.

Loan guarantees for solar programs engendered the most criticism from committee Republicans. Stearns closed the hearing by urging the Administration to reexamine its commitment to solar loan guarantees, noting that “even [with oil] at $140 a barrel, the idea that solar will ever break even is questionable.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

GAO Urges Reform Of Loan Programs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Energy: More Dollars For Clean And Renewable Energy R&D
Audit Backs DOE’s Loan Program

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE