Tensha Gets Funding To Advance Projects

Tensha Therapeutics, a Cambridge, Mass.-based epigenetics start-up, has gotten $15 million from HealthCare Ventures, a venture capital firm that invests in preclinical and early clinical stage firms. Founded on research out of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Tensha is developing small-molecule bromodomain inhibitors to treat cancer and other diseases. Bromodomains are epigenetic drug targets that play critical roles in regulating the transcription of disease-associated genes. HealthCare Ventures plans to support Tensha’s compound development to the clinical proof-of-concept stage.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter