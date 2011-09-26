Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Awards

September 26, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Larry Dalton
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Larry Dalton
Larry Dalton
Credit: Courtesy of Larry Dalton

Larry Dalton is Pauling Medalist

Larry R. Dalton, B. Seymour Rabinovitch Chair Professor of Chemistry and George B. Kauffman College of Arts & Sciences Professor at the University of Washington, Seattle, has been named the 2011 Linus Pauling Medal Award winner by the American Chemical Society’s Oregon, Portland, and Puget Sound Sections.

The award recognizes outstanding achievement in chemistry comparable to that of its namesake and first winner, Linus Pauling, a Pacific Northwest native and the 1954 Nobel Laureate in chemistry.

Dalton is best known for his development of electro-optic modulators made from organic molecules called chromophores. Modulators translate electrical signals used by telephones, computers, televisions, radar, and other devices into optical transmissions.

Call for Nominations for Esselen Award

The ACS Northeastern Section invites nominations for the Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest. The award is given annually to a chemical scientist whose scientific and technical work has contributed to the public well-being and has communicated the positive values of the chemical profession.

The award, consisting of a bronze medal and $5,000, will be presented at the section’s April 2012 meeting. For details about the nomination process, visit nesacs.org. E-mail nominations to both Howard Mayne at howard.mayne@unh.edu and Karen Piper at piper281@verizon.net by Oct. 15.

Chemical Breakthrough Awards Announced

The ACS Division of the History of Chemistry has announced the recipients of its 2010 Citation for Chemical Breakthrough awards. These awards recognize breakthrough publications, books, and patents in the field of chemistry.

The 2010 winners include the following publications: Paul Walden’s discovery of what would later be called the Walden inversion, also known as the SN2 reaction (Ber. Deutsch. Chem. Gesell.1896,29, 133), François Auguste Victor Grignard’s first report of the Grignard reaction (Comptes Rendus1900,130, 1322), Mikhail S. Tswett’s invention of chromatography (Ber. Deutsch. Bot. Gesell.1906,24, 384), James B. Sumner’s first crystallization of an enzyme (J. Biol. Chem.1926,69, 435), and John C. Sheehan and Kenneth R. Henery-Logan’s total synthesis of penicillin V (J. Am. Chem. Soc.1957,79, 1262).

Nominations for the 2011 awards are being accepted until Oct. 17. For more information, visit scs.illinois.edu/~mainzv/HIST/awards/citations_­chem‑­breakthroughs.php.

Nominations Sought for Waterman Award

The National Science Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2012 Alan T. Waterman Award, NSF’s highest honor for early-career researchers.

Nominees are accepted from any field of science or engineering that NSF supports. The award consists of a medal and an invitation to the formal awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. In addition, the recipient will receive a grant of $500,000 over a three-year period for scientific research or advanced study in any field of science or engineering supported by NSF at any institution of the recipient’s choice.

Packages consisting of nominations and four letters of reference are due by Oct. 31. Detailed information is available at ­fastlane.nsf.gov/honawards.

YCC Offers Leadership Development Grants

The ACS Younger Chemists Committee is awarding 15 leadership development grants to support ACS members who are less than 35 years of age to travel to and participate in the annual ACS Leadership Institute and the Leadership Development Workshop. The Leadership Institute is an annual conference at which ACS leaders learn both management and leadership skills to enable them to be successful leaders within ACS. The Leadership Development Workshop is designed to help young chemists develop into highly skilled leaders in the society and in their chosen profession. Application materials must be received by Nov. 5. For more information, visit ycc.sites.acs.org/ldw.htm.

AAAS Early-Career Awards Available

Nominations are being sought for the 2011 American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Early Career Award for Public Engagement with Science. The award recognizes individual scientists for their public engagement activities that promote interactive dialogue with a nonscientific audience.

The award includes a $5,000 prize and support to attend the 2012 AAAS Annual Meeting, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The deadline for nominations is Oct. 15. For more information, visit aaas.org/go/PESaward.

Molecular Design Award Open for Nominations

The ACS North Jersey Section seeks nominations for its 2012 Award for Creativity in Molecular Design & Synthesis. The award recognizes initiative, creativity, leadership, and perseverance in pure and/or applied chemistry. The prize consists of a crystal plaque and a $5,000 honorarium. Chemists employed in the U.S. who are age 40 or older by Jan. 1, 2012, are eligible for ­nomination.

Nominees must have had broad impact in the areas of chemical synthesis, method development, bioorganic and/or medicinal chemistry, pharmaceutical sciences, or molecular recognition.

Nominations should include a letter describing the nominee’s achievements, a brief biography and curriculum vitae, and a list of the nominee’s important published works. Nomination packets should include two to three recommendation letters supporting the candidate. Renominations are encouraged.

Submit materials by Jan. 1, 2012, to Akin Davulcu, Chemical Development Department, Bristol-Myers Squibb, 1 Squibb Dr., New Brunswick, NJ 08903.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for nominations: 2024 James Flack Norris Award
Nominations sought for award in creativity in molecular design
Call for nominations for ACS North Jersey Section award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE