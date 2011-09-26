Larry Dalton [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Larry Dalton

Larry Dalton is Pauling Medalist

Larry R. Dalton, B. Seymour Rabinovitch Chair Professor of Chemistry and George B. Kauffman College of Arts & Sciences Professor at the University of Washington, Seattle, has been named the 2011 Linus Pauling Medal Award winner by the American Chemical Society’s Oregon, Portland, and Puget Sound Sections.

The award recognizes outstanding achievement in chemistry comparable to that of its namesake and first winner, Linus Pauling, a Pacific Northwest native and the 1954 Nobel Laureate in chemistry.

Dalton is best known for his development of electro-optic modulators made from organic molecules called chromophores. Modulators translate electrical signals used by telephones, computers, televisions, radar, and other devices into optical transmissions.

Call for Nominations for Esselen Award

The ACS Northeastern Section invites nominations for the Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest. The award is given annually to a chemical scientist whose scientific and technical work has contributed to the public well-being and has communicated the positive values of the chemical profession.

The award, consisting of a bronze medal and $5,000, will be presented at the section’s April 2012 meeting. For details about the nomination process, visit nesacs.org. E-mail nominations to both Howard Mayne at howard.mayne@unh.edu and Karen Piper at piper281@verizon.net by Oct. 15.

Chemical Breakthrough Awards Announced

The ACS Division of the History of Chemistry has announced the recipients of its 2010 Citation for Chemical Breakthrough awards. These awards recognize breakthrough publications, books, and patents in the field of chemistry.

The 2010 winners include the following publications: Paul Walden’s discovery of what would later be called the Walden inversion, also known as the S N 2 reaction (Ber. Deutsch. Chem. Gesell.1896,29, 133), François Auguste Victor Grignard’s first report of the Grignard reaction (Comptes Rendus1900,130, 1322), Mikhail S. Tswett’s invention of chromatography (Ber. Deutsch. Bot. Gesell.1906,24, 384), James B. Sumner’s first crystallization of an enzyme (J. Biol. Chem.1926,69, 435), and John C. Sheehan and Kenneth R. Henery-Logan’s total synthesis of penicillin V (J. Am. Chem. Soc.1957,79, 1262).

Nominations for the 2011 awards are being accepted until Oct. 17. For more information, visit scs.illinois.edu/~mainzv/HIST/awards/citations_­chem‑­breakthroughs.php.

Nominations Sought for Waterman Award

The National Science Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2012 Alan T. Waterman Award, NSF’s highest honor for early-career researchers.

Nominees are accepted from any field of science or engineering that NSF supports. The award consists of a medal and an invitation to the formal awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. In addition, the recipient will receive a grant of $500,000 over a three-year period for scientific research or advanced study in any field of science or engineering supported by NSF at any institution of the recipient’s choice.

Packages consisting of nominations and four letters of reference are due by Oct. 31. Detailed information is available at ­fastlane.nsf.gov/honawards.

YCC Offers Leadership Development Grants

The ACS Younger Chemists Committee is awarding 15 leadership development grants to support ACS members who are less than 35 years of age to travel to and participate in the annual ACS Leadership Institute and the Leadership Development Workshop. The Leadership Institute is an annual conference at which ACS leaders learn both management and leadership skills to enable them to be successful leaders within ACS. The Leadership Development Workshop is designed to help young chemists develop into highly skilled leaders in the society and in their chosen profession. Application materials must be received by Nov. 5. For more information, visit ycc.sites.acs.org/ldw.htm.

AAAS Early-Career Awards Available

Nominations are being sought for the 2011 American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Early Career Award for Public Engagement with Science. The award recognizes individual scientists for their public engagement activities that promote interactive dialogue with a nonscientific audience.

The award includes a $5,000 prize and support to attend the 2012 AAAS Annual Meeting, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The deadline for nominations is Oct. 15. For more information, visit aaas.org/go/PESaward.

Molecular Design Award Open for Nominations

The ACS North Jersey Section seeks nominations for its 2012 Award for Creativity in Molecular Design & Synthesis. The award recognizes initiative, creativity, leadership, and perseverance in pure and/or applied chemistry. The prize consists of a crystal plaque and a $5,000 honorarium. Chemists employed in the U.S. who are age 40 or older by Jan. 1, 2012, are eligible for ­nomination.

Nominees must have had broad impact in the areas of chemical synthesis, method development, bioorganic and/or medicinal chemistry, pharmaceutical sciences, or molecular recognition.

Nominations should include a letter describing the nominee’s achievements, a brief biography and curriculum vitae, and a list of the nominee’s important published works. Nomination packets should include two to three recommendation letters supporting the candidate. Renominations are encouraged.