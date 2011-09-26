Getting The Steel Out
Automakers push ahead on energy-saving carbon fiber composites despite questions of economic viability
September 26, 2011 Cover
Volume 89, Issue 39
Automakers push ahead on energy-saving carbon fiber composites despite questions of economic viability
Credit:
Automakers push ahead on energy-saving carbon fiber composites despite questions of economic viability
Researchers strive to tailor patient care by developing nanoparticles called theranostics that can simultaneously monitor and treat disease
Republicans, Democrats may come together to pass a trio of long-delayed agreements
New pigment chemistry is a boon for Cabot and a Massachusetts town
Judge to decide whether climate researcher can argue for protection of his documents
ACS Meeting News: Analytical chemists devise ways to watch radioactive streams