Synthesis

Chemistry Teams Win Innovation Grants

by Susan R. Morrissey
September 26, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 39
NIH announced 79 awards totaling $143.8 million that support innovative ways to advance biomedical research. The grants are part of three programs: NIH Director’s Pioneer, New Innovator, and Transformative Research Projects Awards. Of the 13 Pioneer Awards summing to $10.4 million, the following awardees are recipients in chemically related areas: Brenda L. Bass, University of Utah; William M. Clemons, Caltech; and Tao Pan, University of Chicago. Of the 49 New Innovator Awards summing to $117.5 million, the following awardees are recipients in chemically related areas: Stephen G. Aller, University of Alabama, Birmingham; Maria Barna, UCSF; Long Cai, Caltech; Erin E. Carlson, Indiana University, Bloomington; Michelle C. Chang, UC Berkeley; Nathan C. Gianneschi, UCSD; Ming C. Hammond, UC Berkeley; Songi Han, UCSB; Bo Huang, UCSF; Andrea M. Kasko, UCLA; Seok-Yong Lee, Duke University School of Medicine; Shaun W. Lee, University of Notre Dame; Douglas A. Mitchell, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Brian M. Paegel, Scripps Research Institute, Jupiter, Fla.; Michael Petrascheck, Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, Calif.; Christian D. Schlieker, Yale University; and Douglas B. Weibel, University of Wisconsin, Madison. And of the 17 Transformative Research Projects Awards summing to $15.9 million, the following awardees are recipients in chemically related areas: Richard A. Cerione and Hening Lin, Cornell University; Richard E. Honkanen, University of South Alabama School of Medicine; Todd C. McDevitt, Georgia Tech; and Shuming Nie, Emory University.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

