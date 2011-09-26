Advertisement

Environment

China, India Lead The Energy Pack

by Jeff Johnson
September 26, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 39
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Coal use for electricity will continue to be significant.
Stock image of a large conveyor belt moving coal onto a large pile of coal at a coal mine.
Credit: Shutterstock
Coal use for electricity will continue to be significant.

Worldwide energy consumption will grow by 53% from 2008 to 2035, mostly driven by economic growth in developing countries, particularly China and India, according to the annual energy review by the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration. Among its projections, the “International Energy Outlook 2011” says that China, which recently became the world’s top energy consumer, will use 68% more energy than the U.S. by 2035. The report also projects that renewable energy will be the fastest growing energy source over the next 25 years, growing at 2.8% per year, from a 10% share of global energy in 2008 to a 15% share by 2035. Fossil fuels will remain the dominant energy source, however, accounting for 78% of world energy use in 2035. Looking at electricity, coal’s share of electricity generation will decrease from 40% in 2008 to 37% in 2035. Natural gas is projected to be the fastest growing among fossil fuels for all energy uses, increasing by 1.6% annually.

